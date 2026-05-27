Jeep Wrangler Scrambler aims to become the brand’s ultimate halo truck

During Stellantis Investor Day, some media outlets and industry insiders reportedly previewed a future Jeep model known as the Scrambler, a two-door pickup based on the Wrangler. The model would revive the spirit of the 1980s CJ-8 with the ambition of becoming the halo vehicle of the lineup, sitting alongside the two-door Wrangler, the four-door Wrangler Unlimited and the Gladiator.

Jeep Wrangler Scrambler could return as a wild two-door pickup

According to rumors, the design would draw inspiration from several concepts shown in recent years at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari, especially the Wrangler Scrambler 392 Concept, which had already previewed the idea of a short, muscular and high-performance pickup.

The front end could combine elements from the Jeep Convoy and Wrangler ANVIL 715 concepts, with a forward-leaning nose, squared headlights and a military-inspired hood that would give the Scrambler a nostalgic personality without losing a modern look.

The main difference compared with the Gladiator would involve the body style, expected exclusively as a two-door model with a shorter cabin and a more compact layout. To make access to the second row easier, Jeep is reportedly considering longer front doors and integrated side steps.

The most distinctive element would be the removable rear roof, designed to give passengers an open-air driving experience. Some of the more original ideas also include rotating rear seats that could face the bed, a concept-like solution that would strengthen the vehicle’s recreational character.

The most anticipated mechanical variant would concern a possible SRT version equipped with the 6.4-liter 392 HEMI V8 already used on the Wrangler 392. The commercial success of that engine has shown that strong demand still exists for powerful Jeeps with a distinctly American character.

The Scrambler could also adopt independent front suspension instead of the traditional solid axle, significantly changing its road behavior compared with current Wrangler models. Jeep is still reportedly evaluating the possibility of independent rear suspension.

The launch does not appear imminent. The most credible rumors point to a timeframe around 2029, leaving the project several more years of development before any possible commercial debut.