2028 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: this design could win over even the most skeptical

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has taken a different path than originally expected. After months of rumors and early sightings of test mules that suggested an imminent debut, confirmation has now arrived that the SUV will not reach the market before 2028. The project initially launched has entered a revision phase instead of moving forward as planned. Engineers have set aside part of the original concept while keeping some of the solutions already developed, although the overall direction will change significantly.

This is how the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could look after the redesign

This shift has naturally reignited interest among enthusiasts, who now try to imagine what the next Stelvio will actually look like. In recent hours, a rendering created by designer Alessandro Masera has drawn significant attention. His proposal interprets the new direction of the model with a design that feels far more aligned with Alfa Romeo’s traditional identity.

The rendering stands out because it delivers a look that feels more coherent with the brand’s DNA. The proportions appear more balanced, the front end looks more aggressive, and the overall stance feels closer to what fans expect from an Alfa Romeo SUV. This approach moves away from the solutions seen in earlier leaked patents, which many enthusiasts criticized for looking too similar to other models within the group.

The concept has received positive feedback precisely because it conveys a stronger identity, with sharp lines, a confident front view, and an overall design language that recalls some of the brand’s most successful recent models. If the final version follows a similar direction, the new Stelvio could win over a broad audience, including some of the most skeptical observers.

For now, however, certainty remains out of reach. More concrete information should arrive on May 21, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s new strategic plan. That event should provide clearer insight into Alfa Romeo’s future and, by extension, into the direction the new Stelvio will take.

That moment should also clarify when production will actually begin, which powertrains the SUV will adopt, and whether it will debut before or after the next-generation Giulia. These unanswered questions continue to fuel interest around one of the most anticipated models of the coming years.