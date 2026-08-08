2027 will reshape Alfa Romeo as Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio exit

Alfa Romeo will unveil its new C-segment SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027, making it the only model in the brand’s FaSTLAne 2030 product plan with a specific launch window already confirmed. Alfa Romeo has not announced its name, but it has revealed a first teaser showing part of the rear design. The Centro Stile Alfa Romeo team in Turin designed the vehicle, while Stellantis will build it at its Melfi plant in Italy.

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Alfa Romeo prepares a major 2027 overhaul with an all-new C-SUV

The new SUV will use the STLA Medium platform and support multiple powertrains rather than relying exclusively on electric propulsion. Alfa Romeo has not yet disclosed dimensions, engines or performance figures, but the company says it has focused heavily on interior quality, performance and driving pleasure as it prepares to compete in one of Europe’s most important market segments.

The model will effectively take over the role currently occupied by the Tonale, which has surpassed 100,000 units produced worldwide. According to reports surrounding production planning at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, manufacturing of the current Tonale could end in November 2027 after more than five years on the market. Alfa Romeo has not officially confirmed that date.

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Giulia and Stelvio will also remain in production through 2027, including their Quadrifoglio versions. Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it intends to remain in the D segment, but it has not yet decided exactly how the successors to its current sedan and SUV will take shape. The company is evaluating flexible architectures capable of supporting hybrid and electric powertrains, with further details expected later.

Another important model in the official plan is a new C-segment hatchback based on the multi-energy STLA One platform. Alfa Romeo directly references the 147 and Giulietta as inspiration, suggesting a return to a part of the market the brand abandoned when Giulietta production ended. The company has not announced a launch date, so 2027 could bring only the first additional details.

The product calendar therefore remains clear only for the new C-SUV. Its fourth-quarter 2027 debut will arrive during a major transition for Alfa Romeo, as the current Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio approach the end of their production cycles and the company begins rebuilding its core lineup for the end of the decade.