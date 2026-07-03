The new BMW iX5 has already become fertile ground for the world of digital renders even before its road debut, helped by the introduction of the Neue Klasse design language and the arrival, for the first time in the X5 family, of a fully electric version. Digital creator ildar_project has published a virtually modified version of the 2027 BMW iX5 on social media.

2027 BMW iX5 gets extreme look in first digital tuning render

The differences stand out immediately in the front X-shaped light signature, which changes from white to yellow in a nod to BMW’s sportier models. The original bumper gives way to a more elaborate element with sharper edges and larger air intakes. The small vertical twin-kidney grille remains faithful to the production model, as does the hood, keeping the link with the brand’s new design language.

The side profile looks more muscular thanks to wider wheel arches and pronounced side skirts, while the lowered ride height gives the iX5 a more planted stance. The wheels, completely redesigned and much larger than the standard ones, make the SUV more dramatic but also less suited to everyday use.

The rear follows the same philosophy, with a new bumper, an aggressive diffuser featuring several vertical fins and an extra racing-style light in the center. The render also adds elements that imitate exhaust outlets, a purely aesthetic choice on an electric model. The bodywork is entirely black, interrupted only by the light signatures and BMW logos.

Under this virtual makeover, the technical base would remain that of the BMW iX5 60, with two electric motors, one on each axle, all-wheel drive and a total output of around 570 hp. Maximum torque should sit at about 593 lb-ft, enough for a 0-62 mph time of just over 4 seconds.

The most important technical element concerns the battery. The new iX5 uses a 144-kWh gross battery pack with 800-volt architecture and DC fast charging at up to 460 kW. According to estimates, charging from 10 to 80% should take around 22 minutes, while a stop of just 10 minutes could recover up to 170 miles of range.

The render does not change the model’s technical substance, but it imagines what the BMW iX5 could become in the hands of the tuning world, with a deliberately extreme result that moves far away from the elegance of the standard version.