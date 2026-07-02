New BMW X5 lights have an X-shaped signature that may remind you of Elon Musk

The new BMW X5 changes its face and introduces a detail that is already sparking debate: an X-shaped light signature that, at first glance, strongly recalls the logo of X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk’s social network. With the fifth generation of its large SUV, BMW moves forward with its new Neue Klasse-inspired design language, but it does so with a lighting solution that looks even more striking than the ones seen on the iX3 and i3. The German brand calls this signature “Double-X” and presents it as a first for its range, although the idea may not feel entirely new to many observers.

New BMW X5: X-shaped headlights already spark debate

On a car called X5, an X-shaped light signature almost feels like a natural choice. The problem is that the daytime running light design looks very close to the logo Elon Musk used to rebrand Twitter, and many people online are already pointing that out.

Compared with the iX3 and i3, whose front lights use simpler inclined lines, the new X5 turns the signature into a complete and clearly recognizable X. The light bar features a break and an angle that make the comparison with the social network logo even more immediate.

The light clusters integrate low beams, daytime running lights, position lights and turn signals in the same module. That means when the indicators or hazard lights activate, an X actually flashes at the front of the SUV. On M Performance versions, the light signature can take on a yellow tone, making the detail even more visible.

BMW wants to give the new X5 a strong visual identity. The model represents one of the most important new entries in the brand’s latest design phase, even though it does not use the Neue Klasse platform. For that reason, the German manufacturer appears to have looked for an element capable of separating it from the rest of the family.

The X-shaped signature makes the front end instantly recognizable, especially at night, but the involuntary reference to Elon Musk’s world could become one of the most discussed topics around the new SUV. It remains to be seen whether this Double-X will become a recurring feature on future BMW models or remain exclusive to the new X5. For now, the detail has already turned into a small design controversy around the German SUV.