2026 Toyota RAV4: now with 5G, because your SUV needs better WiFi than you

Imagine sliding behind the wheel of a 2026 Toyota RAV4, and instead of that stodgy old radio interface, you’re greeted by an infotainment system that thinks it’s a smartphone on wheels, complete with AT&T 5G connectivity. Toyota’s new trick is to take the old Toyota Audio Multimedia, feed it steroids in the form of 5G and the Arene software platform, and you’ve got a tech-forward system.

Toyota picked AT&T for the 5G cellular backbone. It’s no surprise choice, better reception means fewer complaints about possible slow navigation. But the interesting bit is how Toyota didn’t rewrite everything from scratch, they kept the Automotive Grade Linux roots and layered Arene atop it. Arene contributes a software development kit, enterprise tools, and a data infrastructure to manage over-the-air updates and telemetry.

The interface gains a facelift too: standard 10.5-inch touchscreen or optional 12.9-inch display, faster on-device computing, and a home screen designed for your widget fetish. A “Quick Control Menu” surfaces essential toggles (brightness, ADAS, Bluetooth) so you don’t jump through digital hoops just to dim the screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are givens now, and Toyota’s voice assistant is supposedly smarter and faster.

But there’s a catch. Certain “assist features” like map navigation or weather require a Drive Connect trial or subscription. So while basic control via voice or media works out of the box, full navigation privileges are locked behind a paywall. The multi-information display now shows full-screen turn-by-turn instructions, handy, unless you don’t subscribe. The system also includes a Drive Recorder feature you can review on the touchscreen and download via USB.

On the electrification front, the 2026 RAV4 line doubles down. Plug-in hybrid models get EV Domain baked into the infotainment system so drivers can monitor charging variables, manage charge limits, and visualize their range. The PHEV variants even support DC fast charging via a CCS port, but one that adds serious practicality for longer trips. The company claims a 50-mile electric range, up from 42 in the prior generation.

Across trims there are three design themes, Core, Rugged, Sport, with seven levels total. The HEV and PHEV architectures ride on the familiar TNGA-K platform, upgraded with added rigidity. Some trims will offer a head-up display. Others push aggressive styling or off-road kits. In hybrid models, output climbs: the AWD variant hits 236 HP, while the PHEV top end pushes to 320 HP across variants, with towing capacity up to 3,500 lbs in many specs.