2026 Ram 1500 BackCountry joins the brand’s growing off-road family

Ram has opened orders for the new 2026 1500 BackCountry, an off-road-focused pickup that slots into the lineup between the Warlock and the Rebel with a starting price of $62,410, including the Big Horn Level 1 package and destination charges. The model starts from the Ram 1500 Big Horn 4×4 Crew Cab and adds a fairly complete factory off-road package, targeting buyers who want a truck that is already ready to leave the pavement without stepping up to the higher prices of versions such as the Rebel, RHO, or TRX.

Ram opens orders for the new 2026 1500 BackCountry

Tim Kuniskis, head of the American brands and SRT Performance, said that demand for off-road pickups continues to grow and that the BackCountry represents a more accessible entry point into a segment where Ram already offers several options. He described it as a package that combines the contents of the Off-Road Group and the Bed Utility Group with exclusive trim, black accents, and dedicated interior details.

Ram raises the suspension by 1 inch and pairs it with heavy-duty shocks, while dedicated skid plates protect the front section, steering gear, transfer case, and fuel tank. The rear axle uses an electronic locking differential, while 32-inch off-road tires sit on 18-inch satin-black wheels. Front tow hooks and the Selec-Speed system complete the technical package. Inside, the truck features more durable seats, a MOLLE panel behind the seats, and rubber floor mats designed for all conditions.

The BackCountry is available with two equipment levels. Level 1 adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, in-floor storage bins for the second row, auto-dimming power-folding heated mirrors, LED courtesy lights, and a power-sliding rear window with defroster. Level 2 pushes the specification higher with a 7-inch driver information display, the Uconnect 5 system with a 12-inch central touchscreen and configurable drive modes with dedicated off-road pages, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, dual wireless charging pads, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate release, and a nine-speaker amplified audio system.

Like all 2026 Ram model-year vehicles, the BackCountry also benefits from a 10-year or 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, which the brand presents as the best offer of its kind among full-size pickups and vans on the American market.