2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X now available to order in Canada with Hurricane I6

The Ram 1500 Rebel X was one of the most appreciated packages in the lineup last year, and Ram has decided to bring it back for the 2026 model year. Orders in Canada are already open with a starting price of 91,175 Canadian dollars, including the Rebel Level 2 equipment package.

2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X opens in Canada with 420 HP Hurricane engine

“Rebel X was one of our customers’ favorites last year, which is why we are bringing it back,” explained Tim Kuniskis, head of the American brands and SRT performance division. “It offers the right balance between advanced technology, interior comfort and real off-road capability, all wrapped in an aggressive package backed by the best limited powertrain warranty for full-size pickups and vans in Canada.”

The formula remains the same as before, a pickup capable of handling any terrain without sacrificing onboard comfort. Rebel X starts from the Rebel Level 2 configuration and runs exclusively with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six HURRICANE engine. With 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, it delivers more power than the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 it effectively replaces in this segment. Strong low-end torque helps on the most technical off-road trails, while smooth high-rev performance makes long highway drives more comfortable.

The off-road setup has been built seriously. It includes a one-inch lift with Bilstein monotube shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, front tow hooks and 18-inch black wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires. One of the highlights is Rough Road Cruise Control, a system that at low off-road speeds automatically adjusts suspension and steering based on terrain while maintaining a constant speed up to about 20 mph, leaving the driver free to focus only on line and obstacles.

Inside, the cabin centers around a panoramic roof, premium sport seats with red stitching and a leather-wrapped gear selector with steering-wheel paddles, while the Rebel X badge on the center console reminds you this is not a standard Rebel. Technology comes from the Uconnect system with a 14.5-inch display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, supported by a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a 10.25-inch interactive passenger display and dual wireless charging.

For the Canadian climate, the truck includes ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and full power adjustments on the passenger side as well. The new Tank Clear-Coat color also debuts, a military-inspired green that suits the Rebel X particularly well.

For anyone looking for a full-size pickup that can move just as confidently on a dirt trail as on the highway, with a powerful twin-turbo engine and a cabin that rivals a premium SUV, the Rebel X remains one of the most complete and convincing factory-built options available.