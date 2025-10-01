2026 Model Y Performance: Tesla’s quickest crossover arrives in the US

The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance has officially landed in the US, just hours before the federal $7,500 tax credit expired and one month after its European debut. This refreshed version of Tesla’s quickest Model Y combines raw performance with everyday practicality, making it one of the most compelling crossovers in the EV market.

Priced at $59,130 including destination and mandatory fees, the Performance trim sits $8,500 above the Model Y Long Range AWD and $2,500 higher than the Model 3 Performance. For the premium, buyers get an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range, a 155 mph top speed, and a blistering 0–60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds. Compared to its pre-facelift predecessor, range is up by 29 miles, and acceleration has shaved off two-tenths of a second.

Tesla also throws in perks usually reserved for add-ons: buyers can pick from any of the six available colors without paying extra, and the optional white interior, typically a $1,000 upgrade, comes standard. The package includes 21-inch staggered Arachnid 2.0 wheels, all-season tires, and a towing kit that normally costs $1,000.

The Performance stands out thanks to redesigned bumpers and a carbon fiber rear spoiler engineered to improve downforce and reduce drag. Underneath, adaptive suspension delivers sharper handling and smoother rides, complemented by new selectable driving modes not offered on Long Range trims.

Inside, the upgrades continue with a larger 16-inch central display (up from 15.4 inches), plus an 8-inch rear touchscreen for passengers who now enjoy heated, power-reclining perforated seats. Up front, the driver and passenger get heated and ventilated sport seats with reinforced bolstering for extra support during spirited driving.

Despite its high-density battery cells, the Model Y Performance remains the slowest charging variant in the lineup, adding up to 145 miles in 15 minutes on a 250 kW Supercharger. By comparison, the Long Range RWD can add 182 miles in the same time.

For now, the 2026 Model Y Performance can only be purchased outright, Tesla’s leasing and financing options don’t yet list it as eligible, though this is expected to change in the near future.