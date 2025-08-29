Tesla surprises with Model Y Performance launch in Europe before the US

Tesla has officially unveiled the new Model Y Performance in Europe, a high-powered crossover designed not just for practicality, but for pure driving excitement. Deliveries will begin in September, while the US launch date remains uncertain, though it’s expected in the coming months.

With major upgrades in speed, handling, and design, this performance SUV aims to redefine the electric crossover segment. The highlight of the update is its high-voltage battery featuring denser energy cells, pushing range to around 580 km (WLTP), close to the Long Range AWD version.

Performance figures, however, set it apart: dual motors generate roughly 460 HP, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Handling has also been sharpened, thanks to adaptive suspension borrowed from the Model 3 Performance, which adjusts stiffness in real time. Reinforced springs, stronger anti-roll bars, and upgraded mounting points contribute to a balanced yet sporty ride.

Visually, the Model Y Performance takes on a more aggressive stance with a sport body kit, slimmer headlights, a full-width rear light bar, and a carbon fiber spoiler that improves aerodynamics to a drag coefficient of just 0.22. Red brake calipers and a subtle “Performance” badge add the finishing touches.

Inside, Tesla has made big upgrades as well. The centerpiece is a massive 16-inch Ultra HD screen, delivering about 80% more pixels than other trims. Sport seats feature power adjustments, heating, cooling, and extendable thigh support for long-distance comfort, while a premium 16-speaker sound system comes standard for European buyers.

Pricing starts at £61,990 in the UK (around $83,600 USD), roughly £10,000 more than the Long Range AWD. Despite being slightly heavier at around 2,000 kg, about 35 kg more than the dual-motor Long Range, the Model Y Performance is set to become one of the most desirable electric SUVs on the market. Interestingly, Tesla chose Europe for its debut, even though sales in the region have been slowing in recent months.