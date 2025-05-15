2026 Fiat Fastback: first unveiled image of the new model

First image without camouflage hints that the model will feature an all-new grille inspired by Maserati’s distinctive design

From the first rumors, a preview of the design of the new 2026 Fiat Fastback emerges. After the recent restyling of the Fiat Toro pickup, the focus shifts to the coupe SUV. The leaked image from the Instagram profile @stellantis_clube reveals a more discreet styling update than other models of the brand. One detail that immediately catches the eye is the new front grille, clearly inspired by the “Maserati” design. Although the 2026 Fastback adopts styling elements in line with European Fiat models, as already seen for the Cronos sedan, the preview suggests a more restrained evolution of the current aesthetic.

First uncamouflaged image of 2026 Fiat Fastback

The first uncamouflaged image of the front end of the 2026 Fiat Fastback reveals a distinctive styling update: the adoption of an all-new grille with vertical slats. This design is reminiscent of the Maserati aesthetic, an element already anticipated in recent spy images of the Taurus pickup.

Despite this change in the grille, the rest of the front end of the 2026 Fastback, such as the headlights and bumper, appears to remain faithful to the design introduced in 2022. Similar to what was observed for the Cronos, no significant changes are expected in either available versions or engines.

This continuity is especially plausible considering that the Pulse and Fastback were pioneers in the introduction of Fiat’s mild hybrid system last November. At the heart of this powertrain is the proven 1.0 T200 from Stellantis’ Global Small Engine (GSE) family, the same powertrain that powers models such as Pulse, Citroën Basalt and Peugeot 2008.

Mild Hybrid, Abarth news and a look at the new global coupe SUV

In its mild hybrid configuration, the flex heat engine is joined by a belt-connected electric motor (alternator/generator) and a compact lithium-ion battery in addition to the conventional lead-acid battery. This electrification does not affect the maximum power output, which stands at 125 hp (gasoline) and 130 hp (ethanol), with a torque of 20.4 kgfm, again matched to the CVT gearbox with seven simulated gears.

According to what was revealed by @stellantis_clube, the next restyling of the Fiat Pulse range, scheduled for 2026, will bring with it some interesting new features. One highlight will be the introduction of a panoramic sunroof, offered as standard on the spirited Abarth sports version and available as an option for other trims.

In addition to this significant addition, changes appear to focus on a renewal of interior trim materials and minor styling touches. This strategic update aims to consolidate Fiat’s offerings in the competitive compact SUV segment, pending the debut of the new generations. These, based on the modern platform of the Grande Panda, will still require time before they are ready for market launch.

Fiat itself has already begun to unveil its intentions for the future. In February last year, the brand unveiled a series of concept cars anticipating the stylistic directions of upcoming models. Among these prototypes, an unreleased SUV coupe caught the eye, foreshadowing the lines of the future Fastback. This concept clearly indicated that the vehicle, currently produced only in Brazil, is intended for global commercialization.