Fiat Cronos restyling: a new video shows the changes

Fiat Cronos Restyling, new-look bumper arrives in video from Brazil

The restyled sedan will be launched in the coming days. I present the vignette and then we return to the sedan.The Fiat Cronos 2026 will be sold in Drive 1.0, Drive and Precision 1.3 CVT versions.

Restyling of the Fiat Cronos, a new video of the changes previewed

The wait for the restyling of the Fiat Cronos is almost over given the new images coming straight from Brazil. The latter, in fact offer a significant preview of the aesthetic changes coming for Fiat’s in-house sedan.

In fact, a recent video published by Autos Segredos captures a specimen of the restyled Cronos while being transported on a car carrier, focusing in particular on the completely redesigned front bumper.

The most noticeable change is concentrated at the front, where the restyled Fiat Cronos sports an all-new bumper with a contemporary design. Embellishing the front end is a completely revamped grille, featuring elements that create a fascinating three-dimensional effect and present a concave shape.

This distinctive styling, anticipated for the future 2026 Fastback, gives the updated Cronos a more dynamic and modern appearance. On the sides of the bumper, air intakes stand out, recalling the styling language of coupe SUVs and adding a sporty touch. Finally, the lower air intake echoes the styling elements of the main grille and its concave shape, creating an overall visual harmony. An important new feature concerns lighting: LED headlights are expected to become standard, at least on the top-of-the-line Precision trim, providing greater visibility and a more sophisticated look.

Looking at the side view, the spotted Drive 1.0 version features new hubcaps, a detail that helps renew the image without distorting it. For the Precision version, brand new alloy wheels with an attractive design are expected. In line with what has already been seen on the revamped Argo 2026, all versions of the sedan will adopt a black finish for the mirror caps, a styling element that adds a touch of elegance and modernity. As for the rear, rumors confirm that there will be no significant changes from the current model.

The interior of the restyled Fiat Cronos is also not expected to feature any changes in trim level. However, an important new feature concerns the infotainment system: as already announced for the Argo 2026, the multimedia center will receive an upgrade with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Finally, some rumors from Argentina raise an important question: the prototype units spotted were not equipped with side airbags. It will be crucial to wait for official information to understand the actual safety equipment of the restyled Fiat Cronos destined for the Italian and other markets.

In summary, the restyled Fiat Cronos looks like a focused styling evolution, with a refreshed front end and details that refresh its image. The introduction of wireless connectivity for smartphones is a major step forward on the technology front. The actual safety equipment for the Italian market remains to be defined. The new Cronos promises to be an attractive choice for those looking for a spacious sedan with an updated design and good value for money.

Fiat Cronos Restyling Drive 1.3 CVT and Precision 1.3 CVT

The Drive 1.0 entry version is equipped with the proven Firefly 1.0 engine. This gasoline powerplant delivers a maximum output of 71 hp (52 kW) at 6,000 rpm, with torque of 10 kgfm (98 Nm) available at 3,250 rpm. Opting for ethanol power, power rises slightly to 75 hp (55 kW) at 6,000 rpm and torque reaches 10.7 kgfm (105 Nm) at the same rpm. The transmission paired with this engine is a five-speed manual transmission, ideal for those seeking direct control and a more traditional driving style, with a focus on fuel economy in urban and suburban settings.

The Drive 1.3 CVT and Precision 1.3 CVT variants represent a quantum leap in performance and driving comfort. Both mount the 1.3 Firefly engine, which delivers 107 hp (79 kW) when fueled by ethanol and 98 hp (72 kW) with gasoline. Maximum torque stands at 13.6 kgfm (133 Nm) on ethanol and 13.1 kgfm (128 Nm) on gasoline. It is important to note a slight reduction in torque compared to other applications of this engine in Fiat models, probably optimized for coupling with the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic transmission. This technical choice eliminates traditional gear shifts, providing smooth and progressive acceleration, as well as potential benefits in terms of efficiency and ride comfort, especially in city traffic. The exclusive adoption of the CVT transmission for these versions underscores the orientation toward more relaxed and less demanding driving.