2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK H/O two-door breaks cover

Summer 2025 brings a surprise for Dodge brand enthusiasts. After the disappointing debut of the Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car, the American brand of Stellantis is preparing to launch the version that might most appeal to fans: the Dodge Charger SIXPACK with combustion engine. In the suburbs of Ontario, a 2026 Charger SIXPACK H/O, still in prototype phase, was spotted casually parked in a home’s driveway.

Dodge Charger SIXPACK: here’s a new spy photo of the model with combustion engine

The body is presented in a commanding Diamond Black. The lines are bold, the stance is low, and the proportions are muscular. Vlad Simiganoschi, known on social media as @vladsimig, captured the scene and shared the photo that has gone viral among enthusiasts.

Under the hood, we don’t find a V8, but Dodge’s new beating heart: the HURRICANE High-Output engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, capable of producing 550 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. More powerful than the classic 392 HEMI, it’s paired with an eight-speed 880RE automatic transmission and equipped with permanent all-wheel drive, designed to ensure high performance in any condition.

From an aesthetic point of view, the SIXPACK H/O makes no compromises: slot grille, power dome with “SIXPACK” heat extractor, no-frills dual exhaust, and 20-inch wheels mounted on high-performance tires. The red six-piston Brembo brake calipers complete the track-ready look.

In an automotive landscape accelerating toward electric, Dodge is reviving the gasoline-powered muscle car soul, offering an alternative path for those who still love the roar of the engine. With V8 HEMIs currently on pause, it’s time for the HURRICANE six-cylinder: more efficient, but still absolutely brutal. However, it seems that a special model with the beloved HEMI V8 is also being developed, likely arriving at the end of 2026.

Production of the new Charger SIXPACK will begin soon at the Windsor, Ontario facility, while the official presentation is scheduled for this summer.