According to recent statements by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, the next electric generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, scheduled for 2026, will offer up to 1,000 horsepower. We are obviously talking about the 2026 Quadrifoglio version. The CEO of Alfa Romeo has confirmed to the British media that the top version of the new electric Giulia will have almost double the power of the current model.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to have double the power of the current model

“Alfa Romeo Giulia is coming back. We must design the Giulia that we love, the Alfa Romeo that everyone desires, and Alfa Romeo design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is working on it. We will return to you with something very beautiful,” Imparato told Car magazine. “It will have power ranging from 350 hp to 800 hp in the Veloce version, and 1,000 hp for the 2026 Quadrifoglio version.”

Imparato also reiterated that he is not only interested in power or acceleration: “For us, it will be essential to achieve the right handling and agility.”

The Alfa Romeo Giulia electric is expected in 2026, about a year after the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will also have a Quadrifoglio version that will make it “the most powerful SUV ever.” Regarding the future generation of the Giulia, which will be the direct competitor of the next BMW iM3, Imparato has stated that it could have an unconventional shape, as it is rumored to have the appearance of a coupé sedan with a truncated tail.