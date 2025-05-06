2025 Stelvio: the electric range debuts before the thermal range and also features the 2.0 Turbo

The wait for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 is getting more intense, and here we are with the web regaling rumors and revealing an interesting approach to the launch. Indeed, it seems that the Biscione automaker will opt for a staggered debut, initially presenting electric versions of its second-generation SUV. Subsequently, the range will be enriched with thermal powertrains, including one of the most popular: the 2.0 turbo-petrol.

The second generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the range debuts

The highly anticipated second-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, model 2025, is preparing to debut in the coming months. Anticipations, enhanced by recent renders such as those by L’Argus and Autopareri, are echoed in rumors by Quattroruote, an authoritative source on the Italian brand. Although the final design of the new Stelvio appears to be in line with the filed patents, the trade magazine suggests that some aesthetic details may be subject to change. Elements such as the hood and the front bumper layout are mentioned as potential areas of change.

As also anticipated by a clubalfa.it colleague, it is customary for automakers to register designs after internal approval, even if the final design is not yet set in stone. Numerous details may in fact be revised before mass production begins, a scenario more than likely for Alfa Romeo’s new SUV as well. A comparison between patent drawings and images of prototypes undergoing road testing already highlights some differences.

In addition to this important design clarification, in fact, the Italian magazine Quattroruote revealed that the Stelvio 2025’s engine range will see a staggered debut. That is, initially all-electric versions will be launched, with different options in terms of power and range. Prominent is the rumor of an ultra-high-performance variant, capable of unleashing nearly 1,000 horsepower.

Subsequently, the range will be completed with the introduction of hybrid thermal powertrains. Among these, a 2.0 turbocharged gasoline engine is confirmed to be deeply upgraded from the current unit, which will be joined by an electrification system. On the other hand, the adoption of the 1.6 engine already used in some French models of the Stellantis group seems to be ruled out. Finally, the possibility that in the future the range may also welcome engines with a larger number of cylinders and a different architecture is not ruled out.

This new model, destined to renew the SUV range of the Italian automaker, will see the opening of orders in early 2026. The beginning of production is scheduled for spring 2026, although there is no official confirmation at the moment. As with the current generation, assembly will take place at the Cassino plant in Italy. The main technical innovation will be the adoption of the STLA Large platform , which will inherit some features of the previous Giorgio platform , while maintaining the excellent driving dynamics, road holding and driving pleasure typical of the brand.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, a Made in Italy renewal

And remember that the arrival of the Stelvio 2025 will almost certainly coincide with another highlight for Alfa Romeo, the unveiling of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. The sedan, also made in Italy, is expected to enter production by the end of 2026, completing a significant renewal of the range.

Distinctive feature of these two new cars from Biscione, as anticipated above, will be the adoption of the STLA Large platform, which will bring with it a diverse range of powertrains. Contrary to early speculation, not only electric motors will be available, but also thermal versions, with the certainty of a Mild Hybrid system and high chances of a Plug-in Hybrid. Performance enthusiasts might even see the legendary V6 Quadrifoglio again , perhaps with a touch of electrification. In addition to the refreshed design and slightly larger size, the real breakthrough will be the on-board technology, thanks to the integration of STLA Brain . This innovative E/E and software architecture marks a paradigm shift, steering the driving experience toward increasingly personalized and connected services via the cloud.