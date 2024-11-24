2025 Stelvio Alfa Romeo’s secret to conquer China and the USA

The Italian brand Alfa Romeo has decided to raise its prestige as a manufacturer with the imminent arrival of the new Stelvio that we have been waiting for so long. It is, as we know, a luxury SUV that will be presented to consumers as fully electric, with the goal of becoming an international benchmark for its target sector. The car was created with the Large STLA platform, thanks to which this new car will be able to provide consumers with exciting performance, unprecedented autonomy, all without losing Alfa Romeo’s best features.

The debut of the new Stelvio almost imminent

If everything goes according to the plans of the Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected to debut during next spring, perhaps even as early as April. This is what has been captured by the latest rumors, but they currently enjoy no confirmation from the brand. In any case, if this is the case, one could begin to think that from early next year, we could start seeing the first official images of the car. That would definitely be great news for everyone, as this model is generating great anticipation on several fronts, especially for what its final design might be. Just the style, as we could see on previous occasions, has already been imagined several times by numerous renders, which appeared on the web with much buzz.

Stelvio leaves current styling behind and gets a makeover

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio of course has made it official that it will permanently abandon the current styling to renew itself and enter completely with the Biscione automaker’s new design philosophy. The brand made its debut with the Alfa Romeo Junior compact SUV, but even this car may undergo changes in the future, according to the manufacturer’s business strategy. Aspect definitely worth mentioning is that compared to the previous model this SUV should present itself with a few cm more thanks to the new STLA Large platform, which will make its debut precisely with the new Stelvio in Europe after the first ever was the Dodge Charger Daytona. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio of the rest will be the vehicle with which the Biscione carmaker will have as an important task to try to launch headlong to the conquest of the world with key markets such as China and the United States in its sights.

As for the design of the car, there doesn’t seem to be much doubt anymore. We will almost certainly find again some of the design elements seen with Junior with the new model that will adopt the Tronca-tail styling as will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which is expected to debut about a year later. Finally, as far as the engine range is concerned, if the brand’s plans do not change at the last minute, it will be electric-only with the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio having over 900 horsepower and the presence of a Range Extender variant with over 1,000 km of range. The production base will always be fixed in Cassino, which will once again be its home as of the rest of the new Giulia.