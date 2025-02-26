2025 Ram ProMaster EV: orders are now open for Canada

Ram announced today that Canadian customers can now build and price their Ram ProMaster EV cargo van model through www.ramtruck.ca and align with their preferred dealer to finalize the purchase.

The new Ram ProMaster EV 2025 : orders set off for Canada

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV is the next step in Ram brand’s electrification journey to deliver the industry’s best electrified options to market as a purpose-built, highly customizable van designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers.

“Our freedom of choice approach with powertrain extends to the Ram Professional lineup with an appropriate solution for last-mile delivery in the Ram ProMaster EV,” said Tim Kuniskis. “With front-wheel drive and a low step-in height, the ProMaster is a solid player and continues to perform well in a wide variety of business sectors such as the growing home delivery environment, construction services wholesale & IT Services among others.”

With a Canadian starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $76,995 (plus $2,895 destination) the 2025 Ram ProMaster EV cargo van is designed specifically for electrification, featuring a unibody design that efficiently incorporates the production battery pack and serves as the perfect work van to perform on the job commercial business activities. The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV cargo van model will arrive at dealerships in the second quarter.

Ram ProMaster EV

New Ram ProMaster EV

With a targeted range of up to 263 km (164 miles) combined driving, the new Ram ProMaster EV is the brand’s first available fully electrified vehicle. Ram ProMaster EV offers a standard 110-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with extreme efficiency and impressive range.

Two mission-specific configurations will be available, including the step van model and two cargo van models. The Ram ProMaster EV cargo van model will be available in two configurations, including a 12-foot cargo length and an extended 13-foot cargo length (both with 159-inch wheelbases).

Ram ProMaster EV cargo van features up to 3,020 pounds of payload while the Step Van configuration offers 2,876 pounds of payload before options and upfit. A 200-kilowatt (kW) electric drive module (EDM) delivers 268 horsepower, 302 lb.-ft. of torque and standard front-wheel-drive capability. ProMaster EV’s battery is positioned under the floor in the center of the vehicle, which maintains a flat floor while cargo volume is unchanged from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Ram ProMaster EV

Ram Brand: full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles; the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. The Ram Light-Duty and Heavy Duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025 and offer new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport Trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram is launching the new 2025 Chassis Cab line with improvements to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.