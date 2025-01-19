Ram and Cummins celebrate 35 years jointly extend partnership to 2030

Ram and Cummins are recently celebrating an important milestone in their long partnership. They both recently made public their partnership extension through 2030. This news also coincides with the launch of a powerful new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine, which will be used to power future models of Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks and Chassis Cab commercial vehicles.

New engine power and numbers

Manufactured in the Columbus, Indiana, plant, this engine is certainly seen as the pinnacle of Cummins engineering, offering performance, durability and efficiency that until now has never been found in other similar products. Both the Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks and the 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab models will have a great opportunity to benefit from a significant increase in horsepower and torque through the use of this state-of-the-art powerplant.

The numbers by the way hint at many things on their own. The new 6.7-liter engine delivers up to 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque for Heavy Duty models, while for Chassis Cabs the output drops to 360 horsepower with 800 lb-ft of torque. To be able to optimize power delivery and improve drivability, these engines will be made available to the cars in combination with a new ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.

More news for the Rams with the new engine

But the new features do not stop there. Ram 2500 pickups, equipped with the new engine, will have faster acceleration available, both when starting from a standstill and during towing maneuvers. Significant improvements have also been made in terms of acoustic and vibrational comfort, thanks to the use of innovative technologies such as helical valve train gears, very advanced systems not found in many cars like these.

In addition, to make maintenance operations as easy as possible, Cummins has completely changed the design of the engine. The oil and fuel filters have been placed higher up so that they can be more easily accessed, making replacement work quicker and less complex. In addition, thanks to over-the-air transmissible software updates, it has now become possible to improve engine performance directly from the vehicle, without the need to constantly travel to the workshop.

High-pressure fueling

The new high-pressure fuel system has been put together with the latest emission control technologies, so that it can ensure optimal engine efficiency while managing to meet the most stringent environmental regulations at all times. Even in particularly precarious weather conditions, the engine ensures quick and reliable starting thanks to an innovative preheating system.

The partnership between Ram and Cummins, which has lasted more than 30 years, has always been a benchmark in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry. With the new Ram Heavy Duty 2025, this partnership is renewed, providing consumers with state-of-the-art solutions in terms of power, durability and technology. Thanks to this important set of innovations, the Ram Heavy Duty 2025 range certainly succeeds in positioning itself at the top of the market, with the right features to meet the needs of even the most demanding professionals.