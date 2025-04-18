2025 Ram 1500 recalled due to tire pressure monitoring system issue

Stellantis has initiated a recall of approximately 10,396 Ram 1500 (DT) 2025 model pickup trucks due to a software issue in the instrument cluster. The defect causes an incorrect tire pressure message to display, indicating “Inflate to: 50 PSI” instead of the correct recommended value.

This error could lead owners to inflate their tires beyond the maximum limit allowed for some configurations, increasing the risk of sudden blowouts and potential accidents. The affected vehicles were manufactured between October 3, 2023, and March 6, 2025. Similar vehicles with different tire configurations or different instrument cluster designs are not involved in the recall.

The investigation began on January 9, 2025, when FCA’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance department identified the issue. As of March 28, 2025, the company has recorded 15 warranty claims, 23 field reports, and two other service reports potentially related to the issue, but no accidents or injuries.

On April 3, 2025, FCA decided to proceed with a voluntary recall. Dealers will update the instrument cluster software free of charge. Notification letters to owners will be sent by May 8, 2025. For information, owners can contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403, citing recall code 30C, or the NHTSA hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit nhtsa.gov.

Regarding the Ram 1500, the automaker celebrated the two millionth pickup truck produced a few days ago. Additionally, the company’s CEO also discussed the upcoming 1500 Ramcharger, which will arrive on the market by the end of the year.