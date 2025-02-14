2025 Jeep Wagoneer is the Luxury Large SUV in America

The Jeep Wagoneer 2025 has won the popular Best Value in America award in the Luxury Large SUV category, an accolade that strongly highlights the exceptional value for money of this model. With a combination of features such as luxury, performance and off-road capability, the Wagoneer stands out in its segment, offering a superior driving experience at a competitive price.

Wagoneer stars in America

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer managed to win the prestigious Best Value in America: large luxury SUV segment. With 4.5 percent less than its projected cost of ownership, the Jeep Wagoneer in 2025 took home the Best Value in America: Luxury Large SUV award, following a recent price repositioning that improved its affordability and standard content. The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards are model-specific awards that determine the best value in each segment. Vincentric determines value using a statistical analysis that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of 2025 model year vehicles.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer combines tradition, refinement and technology with exceptional comfort and the brand’s off-road capabilities. The large SUV, equipped with the 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine, sets a new segment benchmark for power and efficiency. The Jeep Wagoneer’s interior features a spacious third row of standard seats. The SUV leads the segment in total passenger volume, offering maximum legroom in both the second and third rows, as well as the largest cargo capacity behind the last row of seats .

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

Other standard features of Jeep’s winning model

The new Wagoneer draws inspiration from the original model, redefining an American icon and combining maximum comfort with authentic SUV capabilities, including best-in-class towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg). The Wagoneer 2025 adds new standard features: power-folding mirrors, 20-inch alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems such as active lane keeping and adaptive cruise control, further increasing comfort and safety levels.