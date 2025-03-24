2025 Jeep Compass: here’s the final spy shot before the official reveal

The new 2025 Jeep Compass has been spotted on the road again, perhaps one of the last sightings of the camouflaged version ahead of the big announcement. The presentation is scheduled for next month, April, meaning the countdown has begun.

2025 Jeep Compass: camouflaged electric version spotted

From the photos published by Walter Vayr, you can see the front of the new 2025 Jeep Compass, but it’s obviously difficult to make out its shape, given the cover it’s wearing, specifically placed to avoid revealing too much.

In any case, even if aesthetically it’s unknown how it will look, it’s almost certain that it will take design cues from the current Jeep Avenger, the highly successful B-SUV from the American brand, among the 10 best-selling cars in its category in Europe. It could therefore have a rather high beltline and rounded shapes, obviously all in an extra-large version compared to the Avenger, considering that the Compass belongs to the C-SUV segment.

Another certainty is that just like its smaller sibling, it will adopt all powertrains, including pure gasoline, hybrid (both MHEV and PHEV), and electric, in order to appeal to the widest possible audience. It will also be produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, and will be built on the STLA Medium platform, the same one that will launch the new 2026 Lancia Gamma, as well as many other vehicles from the group.

We remind you that this vehicle will have single-motor electric versions with 74 and 97 kWh batteries and power outputs of 213 or 231 HP, and a dual-motor version with 350 horsepower. As mentioned earlier, there will also be room for internal combustion engine versions. These will be the 136 HP 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder Mild Hybrid paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the plug-in hybrid with a 150 HP 1.6-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a 125 HP electric unit (17.9 kWh battery) for a total of 195 horsepower.

A Compass that will therefore be 100% renewed inside and out with the aim of winning the hearts of motorists in a segment, that of C sport utility vehicles, which is decidedly competitive and currently sees among the best-selling models the Volkswagen Tiguan, as well as the Nissan Qashqai and the Kia Sportage. Will the Compass be able to get the better of the competition?

We will find out soon, considering that it will be presented in April, and then likely become available for order by the end of 2025. The price? It’s difficult to anticipate, but it shouldn’t deviate much from €40,000, perhaps something less for the pure combustion version, in line with the current price list and that of other competing C-SUVs.