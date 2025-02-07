Lancia: new patent hints at another revival following Gamma and Delta

While awaiting the Lancia Gamma, coming in 2026, and then the Delta, which will make its debut in 2029, the Italian car manufacturer is reportedly considering reviving another historic name. This emerged from a patent that was published online in recent hours, which would confirm a new remake.

Is Lancia Fulvia ready to return to the market? Stellantis registers the name with the patent office

We’re talking about the Fulvia. The name appeared at the European Patent Office, filed by Stellantis on January 30, 2025, just a few days ago. Could Lancia be thinking of reviving another one of its great names?

The Fulvia was a car that excited millions of motorists, both for its great victories in the rally championship with the coupé version, and for those who owned the road version. In 2003, Lancia tried again by presenting a concept of the two-seater version based on the Fiat Barchetta, which seemed ready for production, but in the end nothing came of it, for reasons that aren’t quite clear.

Now the idea seems to be returning, or at least this appears to be suggested by the trademark registered by Stellantis, although it’s not clear what it might refer to. It’s unlikely that Lancia is thinking about another coupé, considering how niche that market is, while it’s possible that the Fulvia name might be associated with something else.

Remember that, as mentioned at the beginning, next year the Gamma will be presented, which will be a fastback, after which it will be the Delta‘s turn, which should be a classic C-segment car and might also have an internal combustion engine.

What form could the Fulvia take? Perhaps a B-SUV, a project that Lancia was thinking of developing under the Ypsilon name before shelving it, or a larger sport utility vehicle, maybe a C-SUV or a crossover? We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but certainly, the hype is very high after this leak.