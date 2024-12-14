2025 Jeep Compass: expected features and design preview

The new Jeep Compass is one of Stellantis’ most anticipated models for 2025. The SUV will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will be one of five models to be produced at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, alongside the new Lancia Gamma and new DS N.8.

Here’s what the new 2025 Jeep Compass will be like

In recent weeks, Jeep has published the first teaser image showing the silhouette of this model, which will play a fundamental role in the American automaker’s lineup. It is expected to be the best-selling model globally and thus will be designed with a style that can perform well everywhere.

Regarding the engine range, the use of the STLA Medium platform will offer the new Jeep Compass great flexibility, allowing it to adopt different types of powertrains to meet a wide range of needs. Specifically, the vehicle can be equipped with internal combustion engines, mild hybrid engines, plug-in hybrids, or fully electric powertrains.

Although detailed technical specifications have not yet been released, it’s plausible that the base version could be equipped with the 136 HP Pure Tech engine. This engine combines a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a mild hybrid system, which includes a 28 HP electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, thus helping to improve the vehicle’s overall efficiency and performance.

The new Jeep Compass will have a typically Jeep style, and obviously, the family feeling with the latest additions to the American automaker’s range will be maintained. As we can also see from the teaser image, the model will have more taut and muscular lines. The official presentation is expected to take place around the middle of next year.