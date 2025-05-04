2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: after its debut, the Biscione will never be the same

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected in the coming months. The most likely scenario is that it will happen towards the end of 2025, although a preview presentation on June 24th, during the brand’s 115th anniversary, cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, recently leaked patents offer a first look at the SUV’s design, though some subsequent adjustments may have been made. Renders are multiplying across the web, including one from X-Design, which attempts to imagine the final style of the new model.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the new SUV marks the beginning of a new era for the brand

According to X-Design’s interpretation, the 2025 Stelvio will introduce a deeply renewed design, with slightly larger proportions to improve interior space. The front will be completely redesigned, with split headlights and thin, sharp-profiled daytime running lights. The bumper will also undergo a significant stylistic revision, with the aim of accentuating the vehicle’s sporty and dynamic character.

With this model, Alfa Romeo aims to inaugurate a new phase in its history. The new Stelvio will be the symbol of the brand’s ambition to become a true global premium brand within the Stellantis group. The goal is to offer models capable of competing on an international scale, no longer designed only for the European market, but also for complex markets such as the United States.

Produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, alongside the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the new Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform, an evolution of the Giorgio platform, which will guarantee larger dimensions but also excellent dynamic qualities. The SUV will focus on an aerodynamic and sporty style, technological and refined interiors, and a more articulated range of engines compared to initial forecasts. There will not only be full electric versions, but also combustion engines, including Mild Hybrid and, perhaps, Plug-in Hybrid variants.

The prices of the second generation SUV will be aligned with those of the main competitors in the premium segment, confirming the brand’s intention to position itself among the leaders in the category.