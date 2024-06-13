125 years of passion, a new adventure: here’s the new Fiat Panda

The new Fiat Panda is on its way, its debut just under a month away. And this big day Fiat turns 125 years old. Staying true to its values of affordability, practicality and unmistakable style the new modern and innovative Panda will be unveiled. Introduced on July 11, 2024, this new generation represents a leap into the future while keeping the essence of the original Panda alive.

Fiat will celebrate its 125th anniversary by presenting the new Fiat Panda

July 11, 2024, is getting closer and closer, and the celebrations can begin to come to life. In fact, it will be on that day that Fiat turns 125, and to mark the occasion there is a special gift coming for the public and fans of the brand. The all-new Panda, which will debut to celebrate the very date. A car that has always been seen as a symbol and is now ready to reinvent itself for the future, with a focus on the environment and accessible mobility for all.

The new Panda is sure to be a versatile and accessible car for many people, perfect for the city given its compactness, but also for out-of-town trips it is sure to leave no disappointment. The car will be available in both electric and gasoline versions, to continue to meet the needs of every driver and reach a larger number of users. Fiat’s goal is clear: to create a low-cost electric car that aims to go straight to the heart of the B-segment, which is currently dominated by crossovers.

Despite its rather refreshed look, the new Panda has by no means forgotten its origins. In fact, it remains a practical, essential car with a design that everyone recognizes as soon as it is spotted, ready to retain its old audience for many more years and attract new ones. Stellantis’ new “smart car” platform has empowered the car to provide the driver with a modern and safe driving experience. All this will be in close connection with efficiency and sustainability, key features in today’s automotive market.

The new Panda will not be offered solely as an Italian car, quite the contrary. It will in fact be a car that will be appreciated globally. As proof of this, there are confirmations that the vehicle will also be marketed in Africa and South America, where it could take on the name Fiat Argo. So a new and exciting chapter opens for a car that has made history and is now ready to put itself back on the map for a more sustainable future.

The big debut is just a few weeks away, and anticipation continues to soar among the crowd. In the coming weeks we could certainly have new and additional details about the new Panda, such as the first official images. At the moment, one thing is certain: on July 11, the Fiat Panda brand will be ready to blow out 125 candles with a lot of ambition and desire to continue to amaze in the future.