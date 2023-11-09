Peugeot leads Italy in October in 100% electric B-segment and commercial vehicles

Peugeot, like Alfa Romeo, also benefits from excellent commercial responses in the Italian market. The transalpine automaker put up strong performances in October 2023 in Italy, gaining the first position among electric cars in the B segment. In the area of commercial vehicles, the French brand also asserts itself as a leader.

More generally, it seems that Italian customers appreciate the strongly renewed range of the brand. What emerges most clearly, however, is the growth in the electric market.

Peugeot grows in the electric market in Italy

As we said, Peugeot is first in the electric B-segment. The e-208 and the new e-2008 (recently launched) together achieve a 26.6 percent share in their segment. Shifting the focus to the January-October 2023 period, the cumulative level, relative to the same market slice, stands at an interesting figure of 30.9 percent. A value that shows how much Italian customers appreciate the small cars of the transalpine manufacturer.

The electrification strategy adopted by Peugeot in 2019 rewards, at least in relative terms. Now in France, it’s looking beyond. In the intentions of top management, the brand’s range should consist of 100% BEV vehicles by 2030.

The current year has seen the total electrification of the models on the list, including Hybrid, plug-in HYBRID, and 100% electric versions, to better adhere to the different needs of customers. At this historic stage, Peugeot can count on a strongly renewed range, thanks in part to the arrival of the new 408 (recently awarded the “Opinion Leader Award” by the Auto Europa 2024 jury), the new 208 and 308, and the new e-3008.

These are products with many stylistic, technological, and quality innovations that best express the brand’s allure. Peugeot’s performance in the area of commercial electric vehicles is noteworthy, with a 16.7 percent share in the specific segment. The sales record for the brand in this sphere goes to the Peugeot Expert.