Maserati to showcase MC20 Cielo and Grecale at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Maserati announced today its collaboration with technology and audio partners from Politecnico di Milano, ANFIA (National Association of Automotive Industry), and Sonus faber for the MC20 Cielo and Grecale SUVs at CES 2025, the world’s most important technology event, to be held from January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maserati will participate in CES 2025 Las Vegas with the MC20 Cielo and Grecale

The ongoing partnership between Maserati and Politecnico di Milano, Italy’s leading scientific and technological university, continues with the presentation of an exclusive MC20 Cielo, featuring autonomous driving equipped with artificial intelligence, as part of the Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous (AIDA) project, developed by researchers from the Italian university.

AIDA is an ambitious research project led by Politecnico di Milano and MOST (National Center for Sustainable Mobility), focused on testing and validating autonomous driving on public roads. The project aims to develop reliable technology capable of operating safely and efficiently in real-world conditions.

This vehicle represents the second collaboration between Maserati and Politecnico di Milano. The first, a specialized MC20 Coupé with a robot driver developed by the university, set a record reaching 285 km/h in thick fog on the Piacenza-San Damiano air base track in Italy on November 7. This milestone marked the highest speed ever achieved by a production car driven by artificial intelligence without human intervention.

At CES 2025, the record-holding MC20 Coupe, under the guidance of the PoliMOVE autonomous racing team (part of the AIDA Performance section), will serve as the official Safety Car for the Autonomous Challenge at CES 2025 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 9. Meanwhile, its successor MC20 Cielo will be displayed at the center of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Italian Automotive Industry Association (ANFIA), and Italian Garage Equipment Manufacturers Association (AICA) stand at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall #3874 dedicated to innovative Italian technologies for connected mobility and autonomous vehicles. This exhibition is in collaboration with Politecnico di Milano.

Politecnico di Milano and Maserati share a commitment to advanced technology and innovation, rooted in their common Italian tradition. This synergy has led to the creation of the legendary MC20 and MC20 Cielo.

Joining the ranks of iconic Italian brands at CES, Maserati‘s esteemed audio partner, Sonus faber, along with The McIntosh Group and Bose, Sonus faber’s new parent company, will showcase their latest innovations on January 7 and 8, 2025. The Sonus faber team will highlight exciting new products, technologies, and immersive sound experiences at their dedicated stand, located in and around the T-Mobile Arena.

Sonus faber will present two flagship Maserati Grecale SUVs, Grecale Trofeo and Grecale Folgore, for a series of exclusive chauffeured dynamic test drives. These events will take place in the area surrounding the Arena and will offer a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional sound quality of the Sonus faber High Premium audio system present in both vehicles.

The Maserati Grecale comes standard with the Sonus faber Premium Sound System, featuring 14 independently powered speakers for unprecedented dynamic range. Additionally, the High Premium Sonus faber Sound System, an optional upgrade, boasts 21 independently powered speakers for exceptional performance, smooth frequency response, and precise sound staging. The system has been recognized by the EISA Committee as The Best In-Car Sound System for both 2022 and 2023.

The MC20 and MC20 Cielo continue to amaze with Formula One-derived Nettuno engine technology and stunning design elements, including butterfly doors. The MC20 Cielo features an innovative electrochromic retractable roof (smart glass). The Grecale Trofeo, Maserati’s “Everyday Exceptional” SUV, achieves the perfect balance between sportiness and elegance, offering best-in-class interior space and a version of the Nettuno engine technology found in the MC20. The Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first fully electric SUV, features 400-volt technology and a 105 kWh battery, delivering 557 HP and 820 Nm of torque, all designed and manufactured in Italy.