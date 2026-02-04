Your Grand Cherokee might literally drop its suspension on the highway

If you thought your Jeep Grand Cherokee was feeling a bit “loose” lately, you aren’t imagining things. Your suspension might literally be planning an early retirement. Stellantis has announced a new recall for the rear coil springs on the 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee. This latest effort is designed to replace a previous, apparently unsuccessful, attempt to fix the exact same problem back in June 2023.

The issue is as simple as it is terrifying. The rear coil springs may have been installed incorrectly, meaning they can simply detach and fall off the vehicle while you’re driving. While Stellantis believes that less than 1% of the approximately 84,000 affected vehicles actually have the defect, a rogue coil spring bouncing down the interstate is a high-stakes game of highway Tetris that most drivers would prefer to avoid.

This mechanical “sequel” comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation following complaints from owners whose Jeeps were supposedly already repaired. It turns out that even after the 2023 fix, springs were still bailing out of their housing. By October 2025, FCA had logged roughly 300 warranty claims related to the issue. While they claim to be unaware of any accidents or injuries, the data suggests that the previous repair was about as effective as a screen door on a submarine.

Canadian owners aren’t exempt from the drama either, with over 3,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees caught in the dragnet. If your vehicle was already “repaired” during the 2023 circus, don’t get too comfortable. Stellantis maintains that this isn’t a problem with the parts themselves, but rather a recurring nightmare involving “out-of-position” spring repairs.

Recall letters are scheduled to be sent out on February 12, 2026. A second round of letters will follow in March 2026 once dealerships are actually prepared to do the job right this time. If you’re tired of waiting for the mail, you can call 800-853-1403 and quote recall number 20D.