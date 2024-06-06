WorldSBK rider’s Andrea Iannone becomes Dodge ambassador

Dodge Europe is starting a new collaboration with Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK rider, who will become the new brand ambassador for Dodge. Andrea Iannone’s personality and his unique affinities with the brand were crucial aspects of the operation. To kick off the partnership, Iannone made a special visit to the Heritage HUB, the headquarters of Stellantis’ collection of historic cars. After witnessing the exhibition of many memorable sports cars, including a close look at the other legendary Safety Cars produced by the Group, the rider was able to discover his new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye powered by the iconic 807 HP HEMI V8 SRT engine, one of the rarest models of the “Last Call” edition available in Europe.

Andrea Iannone becomes the new brand ambassador for Dodge Europe

Andrea Iannone was first introduced to the European online community of Dodge during the second season of IN//OUT, the brand’s web series aimed at amplifying its iconic values and challenges. In the first episode of the new season, he made a special appearance with Team Go Eleven, participating in an endurance race against the brand ambassador Ida Zetterström at the TT Circuit Assen.

This exclusive experience created the perfect opportunity to further extend the collaboration, based on the common values and communication goals of the rider and the brand in 2024. “Andrea’s unique comeback story and strong personality have really impressed our entire team,” says Domenico Gostoli, head of Ram & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe. “We are proud to have him on board one of our iconic Last Call cars, and we hope that our supercharged performance will inspire him to give his best in the WorldSBK Championship.”

“I am happy to receive support from this brand, as we both share a passion for high-speed performance. Tenacity, fun, and concentration are very important aspects for riders and motorcyclists, both on two and four wheels,” said Andrea Iannone.

In the coming months, the rider will play a central role in Dodge’s communication projects. In fact, with his Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, he will once again be the protagonist as a special guest in the next episode of IN//OUT. The filming will take place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli before the Emilia-Romagna stage of WorldSBK, which will be held from June 14 to 16.