Dodge Europe presents the second season of its web series In//Out

The Dodge Europe web series In//Out returns for a second season that promises to amplify emotions, inspiring viewers to live in the moment and enjoy extraordinary experiences. The first episode of the new season is now available, expanding the brand’s editorial project, which aims to amplify its iconic values and bold challenges.

Brand ambassador Ida Zetterström continues to lead the Dodge project

Season 2 of In//Out is once again hosted by Ida Zetterström, NHRA Top Fuel Racer and 2023 European Top Fuel Champion, whom followers have already met as a Dodge brand ambassador, thanks to the success of last year’s first season. The new episode takes place in the Netherlands, at the Assen TT circuit. Ida takes the audience on an exclusive journey throughout the entire WorldSBK Championship race weekend, bringing fans of the American Stellantis brand into the middle of the action and behind the scenes of the Dutch round of the competition.

The climax of the episode revolves around the special appearance of Andrea Iannone, rider of Team Go Eleven, an independent Italian motorcycle team. Ida challenges the team and the rider to an unprecedented endurance race on the legendary Dutch circuit, a stunt performed for the first time during a WorldSBK race weekend.

The endurance race between Andrea Iannone’s Ducati Panigale V4 R and Ida Zetterström’s customized Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat took place on the iconic starting line of the Assen TT circuit. This competition was created to showcase the affinities between the world of Superbike and that of endurance racing.

“Dodge’s loud, irreverent, and unrepentant attitude is what makes performance fanatics fall in love with the brand. Using the IN//OUT web series as a communication platform, we are seeking to further enhance this approach by creating original European content: the challenge between Andrea Iannone of Team Go Eleven and Ida represents a step forward in strengthening our presence as the Official Car of the WorldSBK Championship,” says Luca Vernoli, head of marketing communication for Dodge & Ram Trucks in Enlarged Europe.

During the 2024 WorldSBK season, the brand will provide the competition with two Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats as Official Safety Cars and two Dodge Durango SRTs as Race Direction and FIM Safety Officer vehicles. In addition to the Official Cars, Dodge charges up emotions with various experiences during race weekends, such as exciting hot laps for fans on board the Official Safety Cars. This and other action-packed scenes can be seen in the new season of IN//OUT. The second episode of the web series will take place at the Misano Circuit in Italy.