World’s rarest Dodge Viper finds a new owner, sold for $319,000

For those not familiar with this car in its details, we are talking about a vehicle that falls at the pinnacles of American automotive engineering. A car that was custom-made using the special “1 of 1” program of the American brand Dodge. This special car has now been sold for an extraordinary $319,000

Equipment of the Viper

As for its equipment under the hood, we find a powerful 9.0-liter V10, which can deliver up to 825 hp of power and a literally scorching torque of 750 Nm. This is a powerplant that has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which guarantees great acceleration and truly exorbitant thrust. Such an extreme car could only be equipped with such a powerful engine and a sound that certainly does not leave you indifferent.

The aerodynamics of the Viper GTC ACR Extreme has been studied in great detail. This is because it has been sought to ensure maximum grip on the ground, while also reducing drag considerably. Therefore, while using it, you can feel that the car remains perfectly glued to the ground at all times. The Viper also features a front splitter, a large rear wing that you can adjust, and the rear diffuser that works in perfect harmony to generate nothing short of perfect aerodynamics. The suspension can also be adjusted, giving the driver the ability to be able to handle even the most challenging high-speed corners to the best of their ability while maintaining high precision.

Interior features of a car that leaves its mark

The cabin of the Viper GTC ACR Extreme is very dense in terms of sportiness. The seats are quite snug, upholstered in Alcantara and carbon fiber. A recreation made to offer excellent lateral support and to ensure the occupants a perfect driving position. The steering wheel has been built with a small diameter and flat bottom, it too has been covered in Alcantara and offers exceptional grip. The car’s instrumentation is all very clear and readable, with an analog speedometer reminiscent of the racing cars of yesteryear. The atmosphere on board, then, is that of a real racing car from a few decades ago, where every detail is designed to maximize performance.

Driving a Viper GTC ACR Extreme is certainly an experience that leaves its mark on anyone who gets behind the wheel. The singular power of the engine, the precision of the steering, the extraordinary grip, and the sound of its engine create a mix that few cars can offer. It is a car that moreover requires the driving of an experienced driver and provides truly unique thrills for those who can make the best of its features.

The 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme is a car that perfectly represents the ‘American spirit‘, featuring power, aggression and without any kind of compromise. It is a car for true enthusiasts, and although it has now been purchased for a very high amount of money, its features ensure that the value over time is only going to increase.