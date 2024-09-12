2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster, a collector’s gem from Osamu Shikado’s Garage

This 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster was personally designed by Osamu Shikado, former chief exterior designer of the Gen3 Viper for Chrysler. A piece of American automotive history that can currently be found on BringATrailer.com for sale with only 9,000 miles

The Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster designed by Osamu Shikado

The 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster, is a car that was completely designed by the famous designer Osamu Shikado, who subsequent to its production, also owned it until now. Currently, however, the car can be found for sale on BringATrailer.com. This is a vehicle that is a true masterpiece of American high engineering, assembling a style that everyone would recognize, namely the Viper, with high-level performance. A set of features that make this Dodge Viper an object of desire for anyone with a collection of sports vehicles, and more.

Viper up for auction with only 9,000 miles on the clock

Shikado, a former Chrysler designer, was the one who followed step by step the creation of these decidedly unmistakable lines belonging to the third generation of the Dodge Viper. Being in possession of a car of such caliber, while at the same time being the one who designed it, is a luxury afforded to few people in the world. Currently the car has only 9,000 miles on the tachometer under its belt, a proof that this Viper has been preserved with great care over time, increasing its beauty out of all proportion.

The Dodge Viper that was purchased by Shikado himself in August of the year 2012 has previous registrations in some of the American states, such as Florida, California, and Pennsylvania. While the person who bought the car after it was in the possession of the famous designer believes that he is only its second owner, some checks made by Carfax list him as the fourth owner.

The 8.3-liter V10 engine for the 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster

As for its equipment, under the hood of this Dodge Viper for sale is set up an 8.3-liter V10 engine that can deliver up to 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. Mechanically speaking, the engine has also recently received an oil change, specifically last month, August 2014, which highlights the optimal condition with which the car has been maintained. This engine was then paired with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission along with a self-locking differential. A powertrain that provides the car with noteworthy acceleration, great power to the rear wheels, as well as a sound that describes itself. The high-performance suspension and brakes, ensure an exceptional ride both on the road and on the track. The brakes themselves, consist of Viper calipers and have been matched with two-piece slotted rotors on each corner of the car.

Unmistakable muscular line design

The aesthetics also leave nothing to be desired from this car. The lines are muscular and definitely unmistakable with any other car. At a glance you can see alloy wheels, domed hood and other distinctive features such as for example HID headlights, electric mirrors, an air intake on the hood and exhaust tailpipes positioned on the side. The cabin, despite being styled quite spartanly, is also fully functional, with sport seats in black suede leather and several embroidered Viper logos placed on the seat backs. Other features of the interior are definitely push-button vehicle ignition, dual roll hoops, power windows and air conditioning. All the indicators for the various levels of the car are also present.

Only a little time left for Shikado’s Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster at auction

But to get this gem of a 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster you need to hurry, as it will remain up for auction until Saturday, September 14, with unreserved bidding. for now this historic car is priced at $35,555, but of course the price could change soon, as time goes on and passionate people try to launch new bids to win the unique piece. Anyone interested should visit BringaTrailer where it is possible to write comments and read other users’ as well as make a bid to try to take home Shikado’s gem.