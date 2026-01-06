Windsor’s secret weapon: the Grand Caravan and Pacifica are saving Stellantis

The 2025 automotive year was a bit “instable” for Stellantis Canada, but if you’re a fan of the sliding door lifestyle, there’s plenty to celebrate. While the automaker’s overall sales figures took a bit of a tumble, dropping 11% in the fourth quarter and 12% for the full year, the Windsor Assembly plant is humming with a surprising kind of victory.

It turns out that while the world obsesses over sleek EVs, Canadians are doubling down on the practical charm of the minivan. The Chrysler Pacifica didn’t just perform well. It staged a full-blown coup.

In the final quarter of 2025, sales skyrocketed by a staggering 133% compared to the same period in 2024, with 2,970 units moving off lots. For the entire year, the Pacifica saw a 95% increase, with 10,671 families deciding that this was the year to embrace the “most sold minivan in Canada” title. Not to be outshone, its budget-friendly sibling, the Chrysler Grand Caravan, also enjoyed a victory lap. Sales for the Grand Caravan rose 18% in Q4 and finished the year up 30%, totaling 6,017 vehicles sold.

Together, these Windsor-built icons saw a combined growth of 65% over the previous year. It’s a hilarious irony in an industry trying to be “cool”. The most “uncool” segment is currently the most robust. Stellantis Canada confirmed that these vehicles have firmly consolidated their position as the dominant force in the national market.

It wasn’t just the family haulers making noise, though. The Jeep Compass celebrated its best year in Canada to date, and the Ram 1500 pickup continued its upward trajectory. Even the high-performance Dodge Charger Scat Pack, another Windsor native, finally started gracing showrooms in December, adding some much-needed tire-smoke to the year-end report. Stellantis is proving that as long as you can fit a hockey team in the back or tow a trailer, Canadians are still reaching for their checkbooks.