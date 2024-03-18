Will the New Peugeot 508 be similar to the Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The New Peugeot 508 emerges as the future generation of the flagship from the French car manufacturer. The model’s sales have seen a decline in recent years, a situation linked to various factors. Notably, the general downturn in sedan sales, alongside the rising popularity of SUVs, has impacted its market presence. Moreover, the car, having made its market debut in 2018, now features technology that is considered outdated compared to the offerings available today.

New Peugeot 508: a look into the future flagship of the French brand

Details on the new Peugeot 508 remain scarce at this moment. Rumors suggest that this vehicle might be developed on the same platform as the forthcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected to make its debut by the end of 2026. Both cars are anticipated to utilize the STLA Large platform and share a significant part of their engine lineup. Peugeot’s new flagship model is also slated for a 2026 release. The French automaker is set to elevate aspects of design, performance, and luxury in the next generation to boost sales.

The upcoming model’s length is poised to extend to approximately 4.80 meters. When it comes to engine performance, it may slightly trail behind the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, with power outputs ranging from 250 to around 500 horsepower. The electric variant’s range is expected to slightly surpass 700 km. As the market evolves, car manufacturers are tailoring their strategies to align with current trends, indicating that the new Peugeot 508 generation might also feature variants powered by internal combustion engines.

A recent render by MV Auto offers a glimpse into the possible design of the French automaker’s future flagship. More detailed information on the new Peugeot 508, including its principal characteristics, is anticipated by the end of the year.