Will the new Panda Abarth be launched in 2026?

In July 2024, we will witness the official debut of the highly anticipated new Fiat Panda. This event is set to capture the attention of car enthusiasts, as the Fiat Panda has long been an icon in both Italian and European automotive history. However, what truly makes this launch intriguing is the imminent revolution in the vehicle’s design.

The new Fiat Panda will undergo a significant transformation, evolving into a compact four-meter crossover with more squared-off shapes. This new aesthetic marks a turning point as the Panda takes inspiration from the innovative design of the Fiat Centoventi concept car. Many are also wondering if there will be room in the future for a sportier version, such as a new Abarth Panda.

Fiat Panda: will there be a sporty Abarth version in the future?

However, at the moment, we don’t have concrete information about a possible new Panda Abarth. What we do know for sure is that Abarth has announced its commitment to electrification, with the expected introduction of the Abarth 500e in 2025 and the Abarth 600e. This raises some doubts about the future of a Panda Abarth, as the new Panda is designed to be an essential and budget-friendly car, and the inclusion of an Abarth version may conflict with its mission. Despite these uncertainties, some enthusiasts have already begun speculating on what this potential new Abarth Panda could be like, although it is unlikely to hit the market before 2026.

Recently, an interesting hypothesis has emerged through a video render created by architect and designer Tommaso D’Amico, which he shared on his YouTube channel. This render provides a visual preview of how a new Abarth Panda might look if Stellantis decides to launch such a vehicle. The squared-off shapes align with the overall design concept of the new Fiat Panda, inspired by the Fiat Centoventi.

One thing we can be certain of is that if a new Abarth Panda comes to fruition, it will be fully electric. Abarth has already declared its commitment to 100% electrification for all future cars intended for the European market, in contrast to South America, where new vehicles with combustion engines have been introduced, including the Pulse and the Fastback. To find out if there will be further announcements regarding a possible Abarth version of the new Fiat Panda, we will have to wait until next year during the official model presentation.