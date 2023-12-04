It’s official, the new electric Fiat Panda will be produced in Serbia

The new electric Fiat Panda will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia, which previously focused on the Fiat 500 L. This news comes straight from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, following his meeting with Giorgia Meloni in Belgrade. In 2022, Stellantis announced plans to start producing an electric model in Kragujevac by 2024, without specifying which model. Now, thanks to recent statements by the Serbian President, it is confirmed that this model will indeed be the new electric Panda. The New Fiat Panda is expected to launch in 2024, with its unveiling planned for July 11, 2024, marking Fiat’s 125th anniversary.

Currently, there are no plans to produce this model in Italy. However, negotiations are ongoing between the Italian government and Stellantis to increase the Group’s car production in Italy, with a technical meeting scheduled for December 6. Last September, Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, hinted at a possible production of the new electric Panda in Europe, if not in Italy.

At present, the production of the electric Fiat Panda is planned in Serbia, but future developments regarding other production sites are possible. The current internal combustion model, which will be renamed ‘Pandina’ following the launch of the New Fiat Panda, will continue to be produced at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant until 2026.

Details about this model are still limited. According to François, the electric Panda will be a less luxurious and more essential vehicle, reminiscent of models from the 1980s, marking a return to basics. The aim is to challenge the Chinese market with a competitive and accessible product. In terms of design, the electric Panda is expected to draw inspiration from the Centoventi concept. Mechanically, it will be based on the Smart Car platform, used for the new Citroen e-C3, implying the use of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries.