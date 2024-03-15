Will the new generation of the Fiat 500 arrive in 2027?

Fiat 500, the city car of the well-known Italian automaker, recently made its debut in North America with an electric version and various configurations. But it doesn’t end there, because it has been confirmed that it will have a new generation. The vehicle, expected to be electric-only unless reconsidered, is slated for release in 2027. It seems it will still be produced at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy. However, there are no certainties yet, as Stellantis is seeking an agreement with the Italian government regarding its vehicle production in the country.

The new generation of the Fiat 500 might launch in 2027

Currently, there is not much known about the new Fiat 500. Rumors suggest the design will change but will not revolutionize. The car will use a new platform, and some rumors indicate it might increase in size and feature 5 doors, making it a more spacious vehicle suitable for families. Significant advancements in performance and range are also expected, which should increase significantly compared to the current version. This will depend on the new technologies available by 2027, but improvements for the next Fiat model are highly anticipated.

The new Fiat 500 will continue to be a key vehicle for Fiat’s future and will lead to a family of cars contrasting with the one born from the new Fiat Panda. This model will be unveiled on July 11, 2024, during Fiat’s 125th anniversary, and is expected to include new models such as the Multipla, Strada, and Fastback. In the coming months, we will see what other news emerges about the future generation of the famous city car and whether the current discussions will be confirmed or denied by Fiat.