Will the Ford Capri also have to change its name? Alfa Romeo’s advice is brilliant

With the presentation of the new Ford Capri, which took place yesterday, we expected some statement from the Italian Government about the name of this model, following the controversies sparked by the arrival on the market of the Alfa Romeo Milano, which became Junior due to a violation of the Italian Sounding law. However, it was Alfa Romeo itself that spoke up, wanting to give an advice to the American brand about the name of its new SUV Coupe.

Alfa Romeo advises Ford on how to avoid problems with the name of the new Capri

According to this law, the new Ford should not be able to bear the name Capri, but so far there have been no statements from the Italian Government on the matter. Thus, with a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Italian brand gave a piece of advice, probably very useful as well as amusing. The Italian car manufacturer wrote: “Dear American friends, here’s a little help if you need it…”, with an attached image showing the geographical coordinates of Capri, a small village south of Cape Town, in South Africa.

In case of disputes, Ford could justify itself by citing the South African location of the same name. However, Alfa Romeo‘s ironic post suggests that the issue has not yet been settled for the Italian company, which takes the opportunity to take a subtle jab at Minister Urso. Controversies that, over the last few weeks, have not only come from the Biscione brand, but also from Fiat and Stellantis.

For example, the Turin-based brand, which today celebrates 125 years of activity, launched an advertisement featuring the 500e, without using the logo or the name. The post aimed to “respond” to the issue of the seized Fiat Topolino. Even earlier, Carlos Tavares, during the presentation of the Lancia Ypsilon range, had joked saying that the Greek government was happy with the use of this name, despite the car being produced in Spain. We doubt that the issue will end here.