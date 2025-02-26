Will new Dodge Demon be like this?

A digital render has fired the imagination of enthusiasts, imagining a Demon with the curvaceous lines of the Toyota GR Supra and a price tag that makes people dream. It’s a bold idea, evoking the glorious history of the Demon, a name that has spanned eras, from the gritty origins of the 1970s Dart Demon to the extreme performance of more recent versions. But the reality is a bit more complex. Here’s what Dodge’s CEO had to say

The story of the Dodge Demon

The idea of a Dodge Demon based on the Toyota GR Supra has fired the imagination of enthusiasts, but the reality seems to be quite different. The partnership between Toyota and BMW for the GR Supra makes a collaboration with Dodge extremely unlikely. However, the desire for an affordable, high-performance Dodge sports car remains very strong indeed.

The story of the Dodge Demon is a journey that spans several eras, each helping to build a myth of power and performance. It all begins in the 1970s with the Dodge Dart Demon, a sports coupe created as an upgraded version of the Duster. Despite a 275-hp V8 engine and an aggressive disposition, the Dart Demon failed to capture the market and was withdrawn after only two years. After a long period of silence, the Demon name roared back in the 2000s, culminating in the 2018 and 2023 versions. These modern incarnations take the Demon to extreme power levels, cementing its iconic status. The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170, with its 1,025 hp, marks the pinnacle of this evolution, but also the end of an era.

Now, enthusiasts wonder what the future holds for the Demon. A digital render has fired the imagination, imagining a Demon inspired by the Toyota GR Supra and offered at an affordable price.

The render of a new Dodge Demon with a price tag of about $30k

Despite the end of Challenger production, the passion for the Demon is as alive as ever. Jim, a digital artist known as jlord8, has created a render that imagines a possible return of the model, with a design inspired by the Toyota GR Supra and a price tag of about $30k . An idea that has sparked the enthusiasm of enthusiasts, eager to see the Demon reborn in a new guise.

Remember, however, that at the moment this is only a hypothesis, but this render signed by jlord8 shows how much the name “Demon” is still capable of igniting the imagination of enthusiasts. Should Dodge decide to take up the challenge, an affordable Demon sports car could win over a new generation of muscle car lovers.

The GR Supra, with its eye-catching design and sporty performance, would be an ideal basis for a new Demon. However, the connection with BMW and the Z4 makes this hypothesis almost impossible. Enthusiasts, however, do not stop dreaming, imagining a Demon with the lines of the GR Supra and a 3.0-liter 550-hp Hurricane engine.

The dream of a $30k Dodge Demon is shared by many, but realization is far from easy. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has hinted that an affordable Dodge sports car may not be a utopia.