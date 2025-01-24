Mod Top’s imagination on the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

A 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reinvented hippie by a digital artist yellow and blooming-With a 1960s hippie twist, here’s a reimagining of the modern muscle car Challenger SRT Demon 170 created by digital artist Abimelec Arellano

Mod Top meets Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 of 2023

“Remember the 1960s, when fashion was a riot of psychedelic colors and patterns? Chrysler, with its innate creativity, decided to bring this revolution to the roads as well, introducing the Mod Top: a vinyl roof decorated with floral motifs, a truly unusual touch for cars of the time. Unfortunately, this option was not a huge success, making cars with this particular roof very rare to find today”.

“I have always found this styling detail fascinating, an idea as bold as it is bizarre. And I asked myself, what would a Mod Top look like on one of the most powerful and modern muscle cars? So, I decided to bring my fantasy to life by applying a flower roof to a Challenger Demon 170, with a pastel yellow livery to further enhance the contrast between the past and the present.” That’s how digital artist Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign) describes this latest creation of the modern 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 with a restyling eye from the past. Here we can see here unique details typical of the ‘Woodstock days’.

The Challenger Demon 170 pale yellow paint and floral

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is already an icon of power and performance, a concentrate of American engineering that enchants sports car enthusiasts around the world. And what about its mighty 1,025-horsepower supercharged HEMI V8? This muscle car is truly a beast of the road, capable of searing acceleration and of course at the same time incredible performance.

And if therefore to all this is added a colorful aesthetic element that also recalls a past meaning the Demon 170 thus becomes a work of art. The digital interpretation with the retro Mod Top treatment thus becomes an homage to the iconic muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s.

Arellano’s design, created with an explosion of colors and details, is precisely a successful blend of vintage muscle car appeal and modern technology. The bodywork, painted in a delicate pale yellow, and the vinyl roof with its floral pattern, create an eye-catching visual contrast. Chrome details, such as the wheels and trim, enhance the car’s curvaceous lines. The Mopar Direct Connection chute, a clear reference to performance, is a distinctive touch. Inside, the combination of leather and floral fabric creates a refined and comfortable ambience. The wood dashboard adds a touch of warmth and craftsmanship. The latter is inspired by the Challenger Holy Guacamole concept. This is a concept based on the guacamole-themed 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary that features retro cues that take us back to the 1970s.

So here below is Abimelec Arellano’s Instagram post on the his hippie Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.