Stellantis, who will be the new CEO? Former Fiat Chrysler chief’s name emerges

Following Carlos Tavares’ immediate resignation on December 1st, 2024, Stellantis will need to find his replacement. The automotive group is now temporarily led by John Elkann, Stellantis Chairman, and the board of directors. Elkann has stated that Tavares‘ successor will be announced by mid-2025, giving ample time to search for the perfect candidate. This person will indeed face several challenges, mainly related to the electric vehicle sector and problems in North America, where the Group’s American brands are losing momentum.

Stellantis: the name of Carlos Tavares’ possible successor emerges

According to the Italian magazine Il Corriere della Sera, it appears that Elkann might give the role to former FCA CEO Mike Manley. Before joining Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Manley led the Jeep brand from 2009 to 2018, contributing to the brand’s revival.

In 2015, he also took the reins of Ram, before becoming FCA CEO in 2018, following Sergio Marchionne’s passing. Manley could be the perfect candidate thanks to his experience in the United States, as he knows the market very well. This is exactly what Stellantis needs right now, after dealers and unions clashed with the automotive group due to Tavares’ policies, which cut thousands of jobs and raised vehicle prices.

Another name is thus added to the list, perhaps the most suitable of all thanks to his knowledge of the US market. The list also includes the names of Maxime Picat, former head of Peugeot, and Richard Palmer, former CFO of Stellantis. Some media have also mentioned Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep. However, John Elkann seems to be in no hurry and intends to take the necessary time to find the perfect candidate, who will lead all Stellantis brands for the next five years.