Will Fiat unveil the two new SUVs together?

It seems that the wait for news at Fiat is coming to an end, with growing rumors pointing to the imminent launch of not one, but as many as two new SUVs. At present, there is some secrecy on the part of the Turin brand regarding the upcoming models. One wonders if this calm is a prelude to a big announcement or if they are simply waiting for Antonio Filosa to take office as the new CEO of Stellantis to unveil future strategies.

What we know about the Fiat brand’s new SUV models that may be unveiled together

Reliable sources suggest that Stellantis Fiat’s Italian brand may surprise the market by unveiling two highly anticipated C-segment crossovers at the same time. These would be the models tentatively known as the “Pandissima” (or Giga Panda) and the new Fastback. These two vehicles would represent a significant step for the brand in the compact SUV segment.

We are facing an interesting possibility for Fiat enthusiasts: the Pandissima and Fastback could debut simultaneously. Although the Pandissima’s arrival was initially expected in the summer, any delay in its unveiling could lead to the joint reveal of the two SUVs.

This possibility, already the subject of speculation, seems to be gaining more and more concreteness. Final confirmation will come in the coming weeks, when Antonio Filosa, the new CEO of Stellantis, will present the group’s business plan for the coming years.

Fiat Pandissima or Giga Panda

The new Fiat Pandissima, which will measure 4.4 meters in length, will position itself as a C-segment SUV. Produced in Morocco by Stellantis, at the Kenitra plant, on a Smart Car platform, it will offer a boxy design and exceptional roominess. It will be available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, thus ensuring maximum versatility for all family and cargo needs.

The new Fiat Fastback

Alongside the Pandissima, the new Fastback will also debut. This 4.34-meter-long coupe SUV will be distinguished by its dynamic and sporty lines. Unlike the Pandissima, the Fastback will be offered exclusively in a 5-seat version. For the South American market, this model will replace the current Fastback, reaffirming Fiat’s presence in the SUV coupe segment.

Both vehicles will be launched globally and will be available in both electric and thermal versions, offering consumers a range of choices to suit different preferences and needs.