Will Ferrari’s first-ever EV look like this?

Ferrari is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle, an SUV that promises to combine luxury, high performance, and sustainability. Recent digital illustrations by Kelsonik offer an intriguing look at this model’s design, expected for 2026, although its official presentation is planned for late 2025.

Electric Ferrari: here’s what it might look like

The images show a car with aerodynamic lines and distinctive details that recall Ferrari‘s aesthetics, such as slim headlights and muscular side panels. This currently unnamed vehicle resembles the Ferrari Purosangue but with its own unique and distinct personality. Its exotic design is accentuated by elements like flush door handles and a large rear diffuser. The choice of black cladding around the wheel arches and side skirts adds a “utilitarian” touch.

Although specific performance details haven’t been revealed, expectations are high: enthusiasts hope for breathtaking acceleration and power that can compete with the market’s top-performing models. Ferrari has already begun road testing, using a prototype based on a Maserati Levante body to test mechanical components.

The launch is scheduled for late 2025, with showroom availability in 2026. The price will likely exceed $500,000, positioning it in the luxury segment of electric vehicles. With the opening of the new E-Building in Maranello, dedicated to producing electric and hybrid vehicles, the company is preparing for a new era that combines technological innovation with the legendary spirit of the Prancing Horse.

The automaker is now working on launching the Ferrari F80, a hypercar that was recently tested by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Formula 1 drivers for Scuderia Ferrari. Additionally, the Ferrari 12Cilindri, also set to debut in 2024, was spotted for the first time on London streets in Blu Corsa color.