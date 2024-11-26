New Ferrari 12Cilindri in Blu Corsa spotted on London streets

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri achieves universal acclaim for its engineering excellence and the sublime appeal of its mechanics, but creates divisions on the styling front, due to the design choices made for both the rear and front sections. These seem to compromise the excellence of the creative work done in other areas. A video shows, today, the recent grand tourer from the Prancing Horse in action in London, where dream cars frequently meet.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: first sighting of the supercar on London roads

The video was shot in London during the car’s delivery to HR Owen dealership in the Mayfair district. The example offered to public view in the footage is in a stunning Blu Corsa finish. The mechanical sounds are sublime, and the side view, front view, and 3/4 front view leave observers favorably impressed.

As mentioned on another occasion, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is the freshest representative of the V12 lineage with a front-mounted engine, similar to the “old” 365 GTB/4 Daytona to which, in some ways, the new arrival connects its expressive code. The long front hood, short tail, and black strip connecting the front light clusters are the elements that write this visual relationship. The engine configuration also confirms this connection.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri‘s dynamic energy comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, delivering 830 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm, with a weight of 1,560 kilograms. 80% of the torque is already available at 2,500 rpm.

The dynamic vigor is accompanied by sublime mechanical musicality that one would never tire of listening to, due to the unique and intoxicating intensity of its appeal. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) allows for optimal use of this technological masterpiece’s energy potential. Performance is top-tier, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in less than 7.9 seconds, and a top speed of over 340 km/h.

The braking is also remarkable, requiring just 122 meters to stop the vehicle from 200 km/h. This is another demonstration of the Ferrari 12Cilindri‘s excellence, sublime on all fronts except for some design points that could have been better.