Will a Lancia sedan come in the future?

Lancia is tirelessly working on its comeback in the European market. The Italian car manufacturer is viewed by Stellantis as one of its premium brands, alongside DS Automobiles and Alfa Romeo. As such, it will attempt to establish itself in the European market over the next few years by launching three new models. The first to be released will be the new Lancia Ypsilon, which we saw a few days ago in the Cassina version. The official debut of this car will take place on February 14th in Milan.

Will an Alfa Romeo Giulia-style sedan from Lancia arrive in the future?

In 2026, the new Lancia Gamma will make its debut as the brand’s future flagship. It will be built on the STLA Medium platform in Melfi, Italy, and will be available only in an electric version. This car is described by the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, as a 4.7-meter-long fastback, which should have a style close to that of cars like the Renault Arkana, Peugeot 408, and Citroen C5 X. Then, in 2028, it will be time for the new Delta, a car that still has many fans today and is expected to remain true to its muscular, geometric, and sporty style, as repeatedly stated by Lancia’s CEO.

These are the cars currently confirmed for the Italian brand’s future. If things go well, the Stellantis brand does not rule out the possibility of introducing additional models to enrich the Italian house’s range. Many wonder if there could be room for a classic sedan, similar to the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Digital creator Salvatore Lepore attempted to answer this question by creating a render of a possible Lancia sedan based on the Alfa Romeo’s D-segment vehicle.