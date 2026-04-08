Why this sports Kia is the most hilarious mistake in history

The modern Kia catalog is as crowded as a Tokyo subway. They’ve got a crossover for your aunt, a hybrid for your accountant, and SUVs that look like they belong in a sci-fi flick. But if you’re looking for a soul, you’re usually looking in the wrong showroom. Except, of course, for that brief, hallucinogenic moment in the 1990s when Korea decided to go shopping in Norfolk.

Enter the Kia Vigato. Or, as most people call it when they realize the truth, a Lotus. This car is a Lotus Elan M100 that had its British passport revoked. When Lotus threw in the towel on the M100, Kia bought the molds, the stamps, and presumably the dignity of the project, keeping it alive for the Korean market. They swapped the Kia badges for Lotus ones. Can you blame them? It’s like putting a Ferrari sticker on a lawnmower, it doesn’t go faster, but it feels better in the driveway.

Under that white fiberglass shell sits a 1.8L DOHC four-cylinder engine pushing out 151 HP. It’s paired with a five-speed manual, which sounds like a recipe for a weekend blast until you remember the punchline: it’s front-wheel drive. A FWD roadster is like a decaf espresso, it looks the part, but the kick just isn’t there. This is exactly why the Elan purists turned up their noses back in the day, leaving this poor FWD roadster to wander the aisles of forgotten history.

Inside, it’s a glorious 90s time capsule. We’re talking about an aftermarket wooden steering wheel with a MOMO horn, seats with fabric inserts, and a Mitsubishi-branded radio that probably still plays cassette tapes of J-Pop hits.

Despite the identity crisis, it still rides on the original Lotus double-wishbone suspension, meaning it probably handles better than your daily driver ever will. Looking at the few auctions online, it’s arguably the most affordable way to confuse every single person at a Saturday morning car meet.

It won’t win a drag race against a modern toaster, but for less than 10 grand, you get a piece of automotive absurdity that’s far more interesting than another anonymous EV. It’s the ultimate “what-if” from a time when Kia was still trying to find its seat at the table.