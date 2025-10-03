From V6 to Turbo hybrid: the new Kia Telluride covers all the bases

The next generation of Kia’s largest SUV for North America is almost here. On November 20, the all-new Telluride will make its world premiere at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. Like its Hyundai sibling, the US-built Telluride will feature a powerful hybrid option, aiming to raise the bar in the three-row SUV segment.

After months of extensive testing on American roads, the midsize crossover is set to arrive at dealerships as a 2027 model, with deliveries kicking off in 2026. The new design is much boxier than before, with a taller front and rear end, reshaped lighting, and a more commanding stance overall.

Details such as flush door handles, sleek mirror housings, and a stretched wheelbase enhance both style and practicality, mirroring what we’ve already seen with the 2026 Hyundai Palisade. The larger dimensions also make ingress and egress more convenient, while the interior is expected to showcase the same curved digital instrument panel and next-gen infotainment system as the Palisade, both featuring 12.3-inch displays with over-the-air updates.

Other high-tech highlights will likely include Hyundai Pay in-car payment, Digital Key 2.0 Premium, Remote Smart Parking Assist, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, and Safe Exit Assist. The 2027 Telluride is expected to adopt the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 paired with Hyundai Transys’ eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering 287 HP, 260 lb-ft of torque, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The real showstopper, however, will be the optional turbocharged 2.5-liter hybrid setup borrowed from the Palisade. With 329 HP and 340 lb-ft of torque, it’s paired with a six-speed automatic and offered in FWD or AWD. The 2026 Palisade Hybrid starts at $47,520 in the US and achieves up to 34 mpg combined in its Blue SEL Premium trim, while higher trims average around 29 mpg. Given the technical similarities between the two SUVs, it’s almost certain the Telluride Hybrid will deliver nearly identical efficiency and performance.