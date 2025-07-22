Why the overlooked 2025 Honda Ridgeline deserves more respect

In a market saturated with rugged, body-on-frame pickups, the Honda Ridgeline continues to fly under the radar. But don’t let its more normal styling fool you: this unibody truck delivers exceptional everyday performance without sacrificing utility.

With a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 pushing out 280 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque, the Ridgeline offers smooth acceleration, reliable pulling power, and a ride quality that feels more like a crossover. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, the V6 may not break performance records, but it’s remarkably consistent.

While its 5,000-pound towing capacity trails some competitors, it’s more than adequate for hauling jet skis, motorcycles, or compact campers. The payload capacity tops out around 1,500 pounds, depending on the trim, and it handles heavy loads with confidence thanks to its fully independent suspension, a rare feature in the midsize truck segment. Fuel efficiency is competitive, rated at 18 MPG city and 24 MPG highway, and the Ridgeline runs on regular unleaded gas, saving you money over the long haul.

The Ridgeline shares its underpinnings with the Honda Pilot and Passport, lending it a refined chassis and stable road manners. With standard all-wheel drive across the lineup since 2021, the i-VTM4 torque-vectoring system can send up to 70% of power to the rear wheels and split it between them for added traction on slippery or uneven surfaces.

One of the truck’s best features is its innovative bed design. Made from scratch-resistant composite, the 5-foot bed can accommodate 4×8 sheets of plywood flat. Honda sweetens the deal with bed-mounted power outlets, LED lighting, and eight heavy-duty tie-down points. And while some may question its durability due to the unibody design, real-world data proves otherwise: the Ridgeline earns top reliability scores from J.D. Power and boasts low annual maintenance costs, averaging just $502 per year, according to RepairPal.

With a strong resale value, retaining nearly 60% of its value after five years, the Ridgeline may have a higher MSRP, but it pays off in long-term ownership. Okay, it’s not for rock-crawling or heavy-duty hauling. But for the vast majority of buyers who value comfort, clever design, and everyday versatility, the Honda Ridgeline is a criminally underrated.