Why Stellantis investors are trading their shares for lawsuits

The financial woes of Stellantis have officially crossed the border from “unfortunate balance sheet”. The law firm Levi & Korsinsky has launched an investigation into potential violations of federal securities laws, paving the way for a class action lawsuit. A beloved American tradition where disgruntled shareholders transform into a coordinated army capable of making board members sweat through their designer suits.

The fuse was lit on February 6, when the group finally admitted that it had massively overestimated EV demand, a realization that led to a “strategic reset”, the suspension of the 2026 dividend, and a desperate reshuffling of executive pay.

The market, which has all the patience of a hungry tiger, reacted with historic brutality. Stellantis stock plummeted 25% in Milan and nearly 28% on the NYSE, marking its worst day ever recorded. At the heart of this wreckage lies a staggering €22 billion impairment charge tied to electrification. The industrial dream that has effectively become the most expensive “wrong turn” in recent history.

The investigation by Levi & Korsinsky focuses on the period between October 30, 2025, and the February announcement. The theory is that the company conveniently forgot to mention that its electric transition was crumbling behind the scenes, leaving investors in the dark while the walls closed in.

This isn’t exactly a fresh wound; in 2024, shareholders had already dragged the group to court following the lackluster results and the stock collapse under the Tavares administration.

While the lawyers in New York are sharpening their pens, the reality on the factory floor offers a strange contrast. Stellantis announced it is hiring 80 new workers at the Mirafiori plant in Italy to boost production of the Fiat 500 Hybrid. A second shift is even set to launch in mid-March. It is a striking irony: while the company’s international reputation burns over billions lost chasing an electric future that the market never actually asked for, the only good news is coming from a small, old-fashioned hybrid hatchback.