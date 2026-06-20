Why collectors are spending €550,000 on an EV they allegedly hate

For decades, Ferrari has mastered the dark art of corporate playing-hard-to-get, perfecting a formula where they deliberately build fewer cars than the market desperately begs for. Scarcity is Maranello’s true engine, and artificial underproduction is their preferred currency. If you wanted a LaFerrari Aperta back in the day, you didn’t just need a massive bank account; you essentially had to audition to prove you were worthy of Maranello’s holy grace. But now, the rules of engagement are shifting around the Ferrari Luce, the Prancing Horse’s highly anticipated first-ever electric vehicle.

According to a rather spicy Bloomberg report, several high-profile collectors and investors close to Ferrari’s inner circle claim they’ve received some very unsubtle hints from the factory. The narrative? Forking over a cool €550,000 for the new Luce isn’t just about embracing a zero-emission future; it’s a strategic geopolitical move to buy your way into Maranello’s good graces.

Essentially, dropping half a million euros on this electric experiment might be the mandatory cover charge required to secure allocations for much sexier, gas-guzzling, and hyper-limited models down the road.

Bloomberg allegedly interviewed over half a dozen elite buyers spanning from Italy to China, all of whom were aggressively courted by Ferrari after the electric vehicle’s debut. Predictably, Maranello’s PR machine quickly shifted into damage control. Ferrari responded by stating that allocation for their most coveted models simply prioritizes long-term, consolidated relationships, flatly denying that they force clients into purchasing specific vehicles just to climb the internal social ladder.

If this corporate dance sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the ultimate Rolex strategy, now fitted with four wheels and a battery pack. In the ultra-luxury car market, the stakes are significantly uglier. Paul Welch, the founder of the luxury platform MillionPlus, brutally summarized the market sentiment by noting that the vast majority of people seemingly detest the Luce and find it downright ugly.

Yet, the ultra-wealthy are still lining up, treating the Ferrari Luce as a financial sacrifice, an investment in an arranged friendship with Maranello. It’s a dangerous gamble. If the car fails to impress the purists, these strategic collectors might find themselves stuck with a €550,000 paperweight they despise, all while Maranello ghosts their calls for the next limited-edition hypercar. If the Luce becomes famous not for its electric performance, but for being a glorified loyalty tax, it will still go down in automotive history.